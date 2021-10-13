LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New storm shelter for Lipscomb residents

The storm shelter is located on 11th Street.
The storm shelter is located on 11th Street.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - Lipscomb residents now have a new place to go during severe weather.

The city held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a new community storm shelter on 11th Street.

The cost of the shelter is $750,000 and it will hold approximately 125 persons. These shelters often serve dual purposes in the community providing senior services, meals-on-wheels programs, and much more.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

Latest News

The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
Police say on October 8 the suspect poured an accelerant onto a home in the 4600 block of 13th...
Birmingham police looking for man accused of setting home on fire
Water rescues and flooding in Pelham
Jefferson Co. EMA releases portal for residents to submit flood damage reports
Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility