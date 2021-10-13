New storm shelter for Lipscomb residents

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - Lipscomb residents now have a new place to go during severe weather.

The city held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a new community storm shelter on 11th Street.

The cost of the shelter is $750,000 and it will hold approximately 125 persons. These shelters often serve dual purposes in the community providing senior services, meals-on-wheels programs, and much more.

