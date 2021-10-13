LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New murals painted in Woodlawn alley to empower women, inspire community

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An art takeover in Woodlawn is aimed at creating change and positivity in the neighborhood.

Seven newly painted murals stretch along an alley in Woodlawn as part of a week-long Magic City Mural Project.

The theme is about the empowerment of women and highlights the female artists who worked on the murals.

“In neighborhoods that are rebounding, there’s not a lot of positive images out there. Imagery is really, really important. So now, the people of the neighborhood can go through and see positive images of people who look like them. And hopefully that builds for their positivity going towards the future,” said Jason Avery, a Woodlawn Foundation board member.

Avery lives in Woodlawn and spearheaded the project.

He said he hopes for more murals in the future and has already received applications from more artists who want to get involved.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Storm drain issues
Birmingham family looks to city for assistance after flooding
New murals painted in Woodlawn
New murals painted in Woodlawn
The Hoover City Council held a meeting Tuesday to address drainage issues and make emergency...
City of Hoover working to address flooding issues after historic rainfall
Missing Bessemer woman
Bessemer PD still searching for woman who has been missing for months