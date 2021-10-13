New murals painted in Woodlawn alley to empower women, inspire community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An art takeover in Woodlawn is aimed at creating change and positivity in the neighborhood.

Seven newly painted murals stretch along an alley in Woodlawn as part of a week-long Magic City Mural Project.

The theme is about the empowerment of women and highlights the female artists who worked on the murals.

“In neighborhoods that are rebounding, there’s not a lot of positive images out there. Imagery is really, really important. So now, the people of the neighborhood can go through and see positive images of people who look like them. And hopefully that builds for their positivity going towards the future,” said Jason Avery, a Woodlawn Foundation board member.

Avery lives in Woodlawn and spearheaded the project.

He said he hopes for more murals in the future and has already received applications from more artists who want to get involved.

