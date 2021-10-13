A Mountain Top Experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone celebrates their birthday differently. For one man, it’s a day he looks forward to every year as a true mountain top experience. Now, we’re invited to join in that special day in the life of Alvin Cameron.

Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Alvin sits alone on his birthday and reads from one of his favorite passages in Psalms, “Bless the Lord, oh my soul, and all that is within me. Who satisfies thy mouth with good things so that thy youth is renewed like the eagles.”

The passage seems especially appropriate on this, his special day. His wife Jan remembers, “I’d say about 12 years ago, he decided he would want to celebrate his birthday just a little bit different. He said, ‘Don’t want a party. Just want to do something a little bit different. Don’t want to make it all about me.’”

So, this is a story about one man and one day.

Alvin explains the inspiration behind his journey, “You know I was looking at turning 50 as kind of a milestone. The Holy Spirit put on my heart when Jesus would often go into the mountain alone, and I said that’s it.”

A co-worker suggested nearby Pea Vine falls at the top of Oak Mountain State Park, and Alvin says it was the perfect spot. “I’m telling you it was a worship experience the first year, and I promised the Lord long as I’m physically able that’s how I wanted to celebrate my birthday for the rest of my life.”

So, every October Alvin makes the trek to the top of the mountain, but his solitary venture has drawn some unexpected company, “People come by the trail. I’m sitting right off the trail here and I share my story with them. Like Elizabeth and Allie. They thought that was very, very nice. Later on that evening when I left the trail and got to my car, I saw a note attached on my door and they said ‘We’re the hiker girls and your story meant so much to us.’”

“The following year on my birthday I look up and see Allie and Elizabeth, and they brought me a little bundt cake for my birthday. Last year it was a couple with their young son, Cash. He was about two years old. I was telling them this is my birthday. This is how I’ve been celebrating. His mother said, ‘Oh, it’s his birthday as well.’ So, God sent a young man, a little 2-year-old on his birthday as well.”

And at the end of Alvin’s special day, his family is waiting, and as Jan explains, “Once he comes off the mountain he comes home and enjoys such a great and awesome birthday dinner. I must say I have a different guy every year. I see the steps and the progress he’s taken. It just makes me smile all the time.”

