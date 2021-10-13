Jefferson Co. EMA releases portal for residents to submit flood damage reports

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency has provided a damage assessment portal that allows residents to submit reports of damage caused by widespread flooding earlier this month. The portal is a means to collect data that would determine if Jefferson County qualifies for FEMA assistance.

Residents and businesses can submit a damage reporting form through October 18th, 2021. The form can be accessed by going to www.jeffcoema.org/damageportal and clicking the button on the webpage to complete the form.

The data collected through the damage assessment portal helps determine if the County meets the FEMA eligibility threshold to apply for federal assistance and provides information on the impacts of the storm.

Residents are reminded that this is not a substitute for submitting through insurance and that submission does not is any way guarantee federal, state or local reimbursement or financial assistance.

