Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Federal Drive. It involved an ambulance and a 2008 Nissan Altima. A passenger in the Nissan, 4-month-old Israel Barrera, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Coleman said Barrera was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

The driver and additional passenger of the Nissan had non-life-threatening injuries, Coleman added. The driver and passenger of the ambulance also had non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details, including the possible cause of the crash, have not been released.

