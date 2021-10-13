LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover man says he’s disappointed with city’s response to flooding

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man said his property is in serious danger after last week’s flooding and he feels the city isn’t acting fast enough to address the problem.

Allen Callaway has been living in his home in Sulphur Springs for about two years now, but he said he and his neighbors had never seen flooding in the area like what they saw last week.

Callaway said since moving into his home, there have been several heavy rains that have destroyed his yard.

He said there’s a large, rusted pope that drains city road runoff into a ditch that runs directly down onto his property.

But he said that pipe isn’t doing its job and mud, silt, and rocks are clogging the drain causing extensive damage to his property.

He also said there’s a huge sinkhole that’s been marked by the city in his back yard and said it’s been on the books for at least 3 years.

Callaway said he’s frustrated by how the city is handling this issue.

“That sinkhole is directly what has been dumping silt, and mud, and rocks, and debris into my drain north of my property or elevated above my property and it’s just washing away everything. So, the lack of addressing this issue for years now…you know…yes, we had a heavy rain Wednesday night everybody had a lot of damage… a lot of this damage could have been avoided. It’s a no brainer. My child’s 4 years old. He knows water runs downhill and it will carry anything with it,” Callaway said.

The Hoover City Council held a meeting to address the drainage issues Tuesday morning, and Mr. Callaway’s home is one of the 11 properties included in a resolution city leaders reached, so his property will be addressed immediately.

The city said it will move as quickly as possible to get quotes from contractors so they can get going on those repairs as soon as possible, but did not give an exact timeline.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
West Alabama CEOs help build Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa County EMA applies for grant to buy new emergency vehicle
Tuscaloosa County EMA applies for grant to buy new emergency vehicle
Law enforcement agencies reflect on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s case two years later
It’s a concept many health experts were hoping we’d achieve earlier in the pandemic, but now...
No hope for herd immunity?