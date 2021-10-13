Hoover man says he’s disappointed with city’s response to flooding

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man said his property is in serious danger after last week’s flooding and he feels the city isn’t acting fast enough to address the problem.

Allen Callaway has been living in his home in Sulphur Springs for about two years now, but he said he and his neighbors had never seen flooding in the area like what they saw last week.

Callaway said since moving into his home, there have been several heavy rains that have destroyed his yard.

He said there’s a large, rusted pope that drains city road runoff into a ditch that runs directly down onto his property.

But he said that pipe isn’t doing its job and mud, silt, and rocks are clogging the drain causing extensive damage to his property.

He also said there’s a huge sinkhole that’s been marked by the city in his back yard and said it’s been on the books for at least 3 years.

Callaway said he’s frustrated by how the city is handling this issue.

“That sinkhole is directly what has been dumping silt, and mud, and rocks, and debris into my drain north of my property or elevated above my property and it’s just washing away everything. So, the lack of addressing this issue for years now…you know…yes, we had a heavy rain Wednesday night everybody had a lot of damage… a lot of this damage could have been avoided. It’s a no brainer. My child’s 4 years old. He knows water runs downhill and it will carry anything with it,” Callaway said.

The Hoover City Council held a meeting to address the drainage issues Tuesday morning, and Mr. Callaway’s home is one of the 11 properties included in a resolution city leaders reached, so his property will be addressed immediately.

The city said it will move as quickly as possible to get quotes from contractors so they can get going on those repairs as soon as possible, but did not give an exact timeline.

