First Alert for dense fog in east Alabama Wednesday morning; Dry and warm weather expected Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day very mild with temperatures in the lower 70s in west Alabama. East Alabama is a little cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. I want to give parts of east Alabama a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for Cherokee, St. Clair, Talladega, Clay, and Calhoun counties until 9 AM. Any fog that forms could reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less. Just remember to slow down and keep your low beams on if you encounter dense fog. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. Yesterday we saw some isolated showers across the area, but I doubt we’ll see any rain today. Plan for a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 80s by noon. Plan for high temperatures today to climb near 85°F this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, the weather will remain pleasant and warm with temperatures cooling into the 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Staying Warm and Dry Tomorrow: Temperatures are forecast to remain 5-8 degrees above average as we head into tomorrow. We’ll likely start Thursday out dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 60s. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures back into the mid 80s. It will remain a little muggy outside thanks to southerly winds. We should remain dry, but it will feel more like an early to mid-September afternoon instead of the middle of October. Average high temperatures should be in the upper 70s. If you plan on spending time outside tomorrow evening, plan for dry conditions with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Mostly Dry Friday: Majority of Friday is looking dry with a partly sunny sky. Friday will be our last day of very warm temperatures. We will likely see temperatures climb into the mid 80s Friday afternoon with cloud cover increasing late in the evening hours. We will hold on to a 20% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in northwest Alabama before 9 PM. I think the bulk of the rain will move in late Friday night into early Saturday morning (10 PM - 5 AM). Most high school football games should remain mostly dry if you live along and east of I-65.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see scattered showers and storms Friday night into early Saturday morning. Bulk of the rain will likely occur while we are sleeping. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but I can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds as a strong cold front moves through the state. Temperatures behind the front will quickly drop Saturday morning. We may start out in the 50s in northwest Alabama Saturday morning with 60s southeast of Birmingham. Plan for a 50% chance for spotty showers early Saturday morning, but we should end up dry by noon. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease Saturday afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures may only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday afternoon with breezy northerly winds at 10-20 mph. If you plan on being outside Saturday evening, you will want to dress up warmly with pants and a jacket. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 60s and 50s after 8 PM.

College Football Forecasts: With a cold front moving through the Southeast, we should see dry and clear weather for several college football games. Auburn will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks at 11 AM. I would apply the sunscreen and grab a jacket as kickoff temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 60s by the end of the game. UAB will take on Southern Mississippi at 2:30 PM in Hattiesburg, MS. Plan for sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s at kickoff with breezy conditions. You’ll need to grab a warm coat if you plan on attending the Alabama game in Starkville, MS. Kickoff temperatures at 6 PM could start out in the low to mid 60s. Plan for a clear sky and breezy conditions with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the game.

Chilly Sunday Morning: With a clear sky and light winds in place, temperatures are forecast to quickly cool Saturday night. Many spots could wake up into the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. It could be some of the coolest air of the season so far. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday with very low humidity levels. It will feel fantastic if you plan on doing anything outside. Temperatures are forecast to remain 5-7 degrees below average with highs in the lower 70s.

Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is looking dry with temperatures gradually warming up. It will remain cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday and Tuesday morning. I do think we will begin to see clouds move in from the south as another cold front begins to approach the Southeast for the middle part of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will likely end up close to average with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We will introduce rain chances Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front could spread showers and some storms into our area. We may see another cool down by the end of next week. I see no signs of any extremely warm weather after Friday. If you love summer-like temperatures, enjoy the next couple of days. If you are a fan of fall and cool temperatures, you probably won’t mind the extended forecast.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very quiet for the next five days. We are watching a weak disturbance north of Hispaniola that has a very low chance to develop over the next five days. It will likely bring scattered showers and storms to the Bahamas over the next couple of days. I don’t see any signs of any tropical systems impacting the United States over the next five to seven days. The hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th.

