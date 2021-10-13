Couple celebrates 71st anniversary at Pinson ice cream shop

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - One local couple is celebrating a pretty big anniversary where they they first met.

Instead of having a big party for their 71st wedding anniversary, Troy and Melba Curry decided to celebrate at Price’s Ice Cream in Pinson. The two met at the store when they were 15-years-old.

“They haven’t seen the inside of this place for a long time, so its fun to come here and bring them here and maybe remember some of their childhood a little bit,” says their daughter Darby Curry.

Happy anniversary to the Currys!

