Couple celebrates 71st anniversary at Pinson ice cream shop
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - One local couple is celebrating a pretty big anniversary where they they first met.
Instead of having a big party for their 71st wedding anniversary, Troy and Melba Curry decided to celebrate at Price’s Ice Cream in Pinson. The two met at the store when they were 15-years-old.
“They haven’t seen the inside of this place for a long time, so its fun to come here and bring them here and maybe remember some of their childhood a little bit,” says their daughter Darby Curry.
Happy anniversary to the Currys!
