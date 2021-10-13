City of Hoover working to address flooding issues after historic rainfall

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is working to address flooding issues after last week’s historic rain.

City council held a meeting Tuesday to address drainage issues and make emergency repairs.

A culvert just off Loch Ridge Drive was damaged by Wednesday’s heavy rain. It was recently repaired but all the water washed those repairs away. It’s one of 11 projects the city will fix.

The city says it will move as quickly as possible to get quotes from contractors so they can make repairs. City administrator Allan Rice says these are the areas they know of. They are getting reports of more.

“We don’t know we have visibility on everything. As late as last night we were here for a meeting and people were still sending in reports of roadway damage that we hadn’t been made aware of it. Engineering staff is out taking a look at that today,” Rice said.

Matthew Smith says he’s been requesting repairs to drainage problems off Paulette Drive for years. He’s hoping the city to finally do something about it.

“I love living in Hoover but this is unacceptable and we are better than this. We deserve better than this as residents,” Smith said.

Andrea Pound and her family live around the corner from the Loch Ridge Drive project. She says the creek has flooded their home on Ridgecrest Drive three times in the past 6 months.

“It’s just been very frustrating because we’ve lived their 17 years and we had a flood 8 years ago and then three, very damaging severe flooding since May 6th. Wednesday being the worst we have ever seen,” Pound said.

Pound says they are in between a rock and hard place right now. They are hoping the city will take a look at it.

As far as the other work, no timetable yet on when the city plans to make repairs. Residents are hoping it’s sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.