LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Children’s Hospital researchers create new app for families facing cancer

Children’s Hospital of Alabama New App to help families facing childhood cancer diagnosis
Children’s Hospital of Alabama New App to help families facing childhood cancer diagnosis(Murphy Family)
By Shilo Groover
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you look at Cole Murphy playing baseball, he seems like a typical 6 year old boy, but he’s been facing been battling cancer for years.

“Cole was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 3,” explains his Mom Madison Murphy. “When you first get diagnosed they don’t tell you a whole lot other than you have leukemia and we need to find out what kind and how to treat it. They give you a huge binder, and its full of information and if you have any questions you use the binder, and it’s cumbersome”

Now families like Cole’s have a new resource to sort through all that information, and the overwhelming questions that come with a cancer diagnosis. It’s called The KidsCare App and it was developed by researchers right here at Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Children’s Hospital of Alabama New App to help families facing childhood cancer diagnosis
Children’s Hospital of Alabama New App to help families facing childhood cancer diagnosis(Murphy Family)

“It allows parents to search app to find the info that they need in real time for whatever occurrence is happening with their child,” explains researcher and developer Wendy Landier. She is a hematology oncology Professor at Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Researchers teamed up with Cole’s parents and other families facing cancer to create the app, in conjunction with the Children’s Oncology Group, which includes more than 200 other hospitals nationwide.

“Especially in the beginning its really important for families to relearn how to care for their child, many of things we do when carrying for healthy children are different than when we are caring for children with cancer. They need access to information that is very applicable to their new situation with a child newly diagnosed with cancer that may be quite unfamiliar,” explains Dr. Landier.

“It was the biggest relief, it was amazing having it all right there,” says Madison. “All the scary stuff has been cut out, what to expect, type of medication and side effects, if you see this call your doctor if you see this its normal. Its helped a lot.”

Cole is now nearing the end of his treatments and his has a message for other children facing cancer, “Just be brave.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

UAB study on Delta variant and risk of adverse outcomes in pregnant women
Could FDA approve third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?
Could FDA approve third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?
ADPH: More than 810K positive COVID cases
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport