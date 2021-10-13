Birmingham police looking for man accused of setting home on fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for a man they believe set a home on fire while people were inside.

Police say on October 8 the suspect poured an accelerant onto a home in the 4600 block of 13th Avenue North. He then threw a Molotov cocktail into the home.

Several family members were inside, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call BPD Arson Detectives at (205) 254-1723 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

