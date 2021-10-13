Birmingham family looks to city for assistance after flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An east Birmingham family called on the city to foot the bill after their home flooded during a storm earlier this month.

“It’s not fair,” Jessica Sweatt- Johnson said.

Jessica Sweatt-Johnson said her family’s home on Esplanade Dr. In Roebuck Springs flooded, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

“The home is completely flooded. Their backyard looked like a river when it happened. About four feet of water. My moms car was completely totaled. My dads car has electrical damage. Their washer and dryer - their dryer was actually floating in water,” Sweatt-Johnson explained.

Sweaty-Johnson said the a/c flooded causing the system to go out, along with the hot water tank. She said they also lost all the furniture downstairs.

Johnson said the damages should be covered by the city of Birmingham because she believed a nearby storm drain had not been properly maintained.

“You can’t see the drain because there’s so much overgrown debris and so much overgrown grass and trees,” she said.

Johnson reported the issue to the city and says she was told a work order would be created but it could be a delay in the issue being resolved.

“She said that they are understaffed,” said Sweatt-Johnson.

Johnson’s Dad works for the city and she says he is afraid of retaliation but they didn’t have the money to cover all the costs associated with the flooding and their insurance didn’t cover flooding.

Sweatt-Johbson said the city should step up, clean the drain and cover the cost of the damages.

“If they had maintained it, the drain would’ve done what it’s supposed to do,” she declared.

WBRC reached out to the city for comment on this matter, we will update this article when we hear back.

