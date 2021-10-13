LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bessemer PD still searching for woman who has been missing for months

Missing Bessemer woman
Missing Bessemer woman(Bessemer Police Department via Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are search for a missing Bessemer woman, according to a post they made on Facebook.

Monisha Denise Harrell, 36, was reported missing by her family months ago. Police are still searching and they made the following post Tuesday.

There still has been no contact with Monisha Denise Harrell, a 36 year old female, who was reported missing by family....

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

If anyone has additional information, please contact Det. McCay with Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 565-1320.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash

Latest News

School lunches reportedly better after major supply issues
Water rescues and flooding in Pelham
Pelham declares local state of emergency after flooding
Storm drain issues
Drain issues
School lunches
School lunch supply