Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for a missing two-week-old baby.
According to TBI, Browen Conner is missing from Chattanooga and is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner.
Coti Conner faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection to Browen’s disappearance.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
