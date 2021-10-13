Alabaster to host free Fall Fest

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Get ready for all things fall in Alabaster!

The city is hosting a free Fall Fest on October 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Buck Creek Trail near the Alabaster Senior Center.

The event is organized by the Alabaster Parks and Recreation Department and will feature carnival rides, hayrides, inflatables, live music and a trick-or-treat trail for children. Arts and crafts and food vendors will also be on-hand, and pumpkin painting will be available for a small charge.

Parking for the event will be available at the Alabaster Senior Center and Municipal Complex located off 11th Avenue Southwest at 1953 Municipal Way, and at Buck Creek Park at 701 Sixth Ave. S.W.

In the event of rain on the day of the event, please call the city’s rain-out line at 205-378-4055 after 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 to check the status of the event.

