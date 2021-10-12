LawCall
Sideline Week 8

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Game of the Week - Hueytown at McAdory

Wetumpka at Calera

Oak Mountain at Thompson

Hewitt at Gadsden City

Piedmont at Hokes Bluff

Clay Chalkville at Pinson Valley

Shades Valley at Chelsea

Paul Bryant at Hillcrest

Hoover at Tuscaloosa County

Dora at Good Hope

Athens at Cullman

Lakeside High At Banks Academy (at Mountain Brook high school)

Fairfield at Ramsay (at Legion Field)

Oxford at Springville

J.O. at Gardendale

St. Clair County at Center Point

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

