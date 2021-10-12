‘Shop Small This Fall’ in Downtown Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, Oct. 16, participating stores and restaurants in Downtown Gadsden will invite everyone to enjoy a day of shopping and dining for Shop Small This Fall. The event is a way to support local merchants and encourage business in advance of the upcoming holiday season.

From fall décor and cozy sweaters to the perfect gift for a special occasion, or a bottle of wine for date night, downtown stores will have seasonal items for sale. To keep shoppers fueled, downtown restaurants will serve up favorites from sushi to burgers.

This is a great way to support business owners and boost the local economy by investing in the community.

Shop Small This Fall. (Source: downtowngadsden.com)

“Like many downtown areas, our merchants have had a challenging year during the pandemic. We want this day to be a great kickoff to the fall season,” said Kay Moore, DGI director. “We want the community to come out and shop for football tailgate parties, for their fall wardrobe and perhaps some early Christmas gifts.”

Some merchants will be offering special deals and door prizes. They will also have extended hours. For additional information, please visit this website.

