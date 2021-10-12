Police search for armed robbery suspect in woods along I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least a dozen police cars lined I-65 along the Lakeshore exit early Tuesday morning as officials search for a man accused of robbing a Hoover gas station.

Hoover Police, say they responded to an armed robbery at the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Parkway around 3:00 a.m. The suspect fled the scene.

Surrounding agencies were notified of the vehicle description and Vestavia Police located the suspect and attempted to make a stop. The suspect did not stop and instead abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Hwy 31 and I-65.

A perimeter has been set up as officials continue to search.

Jeff Co. sheriff’s deputies, Vestavia Hills police, Homewood police and Hoover police are all on the scene.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male wearing white shirt

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

