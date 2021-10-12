LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police search for armed robbery suspect in woods along I-65

Police along I-65
Police along I-65(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least a dozen police cars lined I-65 along the Lakeshore exit early Tuesday morning as officials search for a man accused of robbing a Hoover gas station.

Hoover Police, say they responded to an armed robbery at the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Parkway around 3:00 a.m. The suspect fled the scene.

Surrounding agencies were notified of the vehicle description and Vestavia Police located the suspect and attempted to make a stop. The suspect did not stop and instead abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Hwy 31 and I-65.

A perimeter has been set up as officials continue to search.

Jeff Co. sheriff’s deputies, Vestavia Hills police, Homewood police and Hoover police are all on the scene.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male wearing white shirt

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road
20-year-old Birmingham man shot and killed
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash

Latest News

The Hoover City Council holding a special called meeting Tuesday to address problem areas that...
Hoover City Council to hold emergency meeting Tuesday to address flooding issues
You've probably noticed gas prices are going up. It’s because of a number of factors including...
Gas prices continue to rise
Flooding issues
Green Valley flooding issues
MPS investigating after parents say teacher appeared naked on Zoom
MPS investigating after parents say teacher appeared naked on Zoom