Pelham leaders say they need to hear from everyone who had flooding damage

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Fire Chief Michael W. Reid and Shelby County EMA officials said they need to hear from anyone and everyone who was a victim of the historic flooding on October 6, 2021.

The state’s emergency management agency has 30 days to submit a major disaster declaration to the federal government. This is how the state will get financial assistance for the damage.

State EMA officials said it will be about two to three weeks before they know exactly how much damage this week’s flooding caused, but they said the weather event was catastrophic.

Reid said people can email their information to shelbyema@shelbyal.com. You can also click here for the Shelby EMA website.

City crews have been busy removing flooding debris and damaged property from neighborhoods.

Alabama EMA director Brian Hastings said they are waiting for each county to send in their total damage numbers, but early reports show that some cities alone already have over $500,000 in estimated damage. Once the state has photos and locations of all the damage, it will be assessed and then sent to the federal government for consideration. Hastings says it is hard to tell if the state will reach the financial threshold this early on.

He said areas like Hoover and Pelham have a lot of personal damage to homes and buildings.

