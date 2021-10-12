LawCall
Moody Police Department unveils new fallen officers memorial honoring Officer Keith Turner and Lieutenant Stephen Williams

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Keith Turner was killed on June 27, 1998 while performing a traffic stop. The suspect shot Turner before he approached the vehicle. He’d been with the Moody Police Department for 3 months.

Lieutenant Stephen Williams responded to a call of service last June at the Motel 8 in Moody. Once he arrived, one suspect immediately opened fire and wounded Williams. He later passed away from his injuries.

After Williams was killed, the department started to raise money to memorialize both officers. Chief Thomas Hunt said the memorial took about 10 months to complete. Without donations from residents and community members, this would not be possible.

“Their legacy will always live on. Will always live on here in Moody,” Chief Hunt says. “It’s a legacy that will be remembered years and years after we’re all retired and gone.”

The Chief and widows of both officers will head to Washington, D.C where they’ll be honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“We’re going to recognize over 400 names nationwide. Going to recognize Lieutenant Williams for the job that he did and the sacrifice he made in the city of Moody. Of course Officer Turner’s name is already added back. We’ll honor him.”

The end of watch for both officers took place in the month of June. Every year during that month, Chief Hunt says they will commemorate them both for their service and sacrifice.

