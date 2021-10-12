LawCall
Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

((Source: Gray News))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old man died after a reported assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said the victim’s identity was not released pending confirmation of next of kin notification.

The man was serving a 25-year sentence for a 2012 Burglary conviction out of Mobile County. The coroner said he was injured during a reported assault, while in a common area of the prison.

The victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Intelligence and Investigations Division.

