Hoover City Council to hold emergency meeting Tuesday to address flooding issues

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -Last week Hoover city officials got an earful from Green Valley residents that are tired of dealing with flooding in their neighborhood.

“This drainage system can’t hold the amount of water that comes through it on a consistent basis,” Martha Garner, a resident said.

The Hoover City Council will hold a special called meeting Tuesday to address problem areas that impact city infrastructure.

“There are areas that we need to make repairs to roads, culverts, and drainage structures that the city is responsible for maintaining. Some of those conditions necessitate we go react quickly,” City Administrator Allan Rice said.

During the meeting, city leaders will look into nearly 20 cases of flooding and drainage issues including one in the Green Valley neighborhood.

“There have been flooding issues on-going throughout the city well prior to Wednesday’s storm. Clearly the storm brought about new issues that have never existed before because of the magnitude of the rain that occurred,” Rice said.

The special called meeting is at 9 a.m. at city hall. It is open to the public.

Rice tells us the city will continue its efforts with the Green Valley drainage study to try and address those issues including those on private property.

