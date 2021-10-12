Hanceville Police Lt. fighting for his life, hospitalized with COVID complications

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hanceville Police Department is asking for everyone’s prayers and well wishes while a 24-year veteran fights for his life.

Hanceville PD posted on Facebook that Lieutenant Kevin Pounders, in his almost 24 years of law enforcement, along with several years in the United States Marine Corps, is currently engaged in the biggest fight of his life.

He’s been hospitalized with complications related to COVID for almost three weeks and he has been place on a ventilator and ECMo.

Officers said, “As you can imagine, Kevin is as tough as they come and he’s a fighter, but we would ask that y’all please remember him and his family, especially his son Jordan, in your prayers.”

All of us here at the police department would like to ask a favor from all of y’all out in Facebook land. One of our... Posted by Hanceville Police Department on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

There will be a candlelight prayer vigil held at Veterans Park, in Hanceville, tonight (Tuesday) at 7:00 to send up even more prayers for Kevin.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.