LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -You’ve probably noticed gas prices are going up. It’s because of a number of factors including the price of crude. Crude oil is trading above $78 a barrel. It’s highest level in nearly seven years.

Those surging prices along with a few other factors could lead to more pain at the pump for drivers. We’re seeing prices hover around $2.99 statewide.

Alabama is one of a few states where prices aren’t above the $3 mark yet.

We normally seeing prices go down this time of year, but according to AAA of Alabama we could see them continue to go up over the next week or so.

“I’m not expecting anything crazy. You know 5-10 cents a gallon maybe something like that. Of course price shopping would be something we can all do to help put downward pressure on those prices and push back a little bit,” Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama said.

According to AAA, a breach and spill in a key pipeline supplying fuel to parts of the southeastern U.S. led to tightened regional supplies. Kinder Morgan Inc. said it expected repairs to its southeastern products pipeline to be completed October 9, with a restart afterward. The repairs were slowed by the recent heavy rain and flooding around Birmingham, Alabama. The spill took place on October 1. The pipeline serves various metropolitan areas, including Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road
Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Hoover.
Car crashes into building in Hoover
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982

Latest News

The Hoover City Council holding a special called meeting Tuesday to address problem areas that...
Hoover City Council to hold emergency meeting Tuesday to address flooding issues
Flooding issues
Green Valley flooding issues
Tracking rising gas prices
Tracking rising gas prices
Could re-launched USFL make Magic City home for 2022?
Could re-launched USFL make Magic City home for 2022?