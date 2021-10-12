Gas prices continue to rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -You’ve probably noticed gas prices are going up. It’s because of a number of factors including the price of crude. Crude oil is trading above $78 a barrel. It’s highest level in nearly seven years.

Those surging prices along with a few other factors could lead to more pain at the pump for drivers. We’re seeing prices hover around $2.99 statewide.

Alabama is one of a few states where prices aren’t above the $3 mark yet.

We normally seeing prices go down this time of year, but according to AAA of Alabama we could see them continue to go up over the next week or so.

“I’m not expecting anything crazy. You know 5-10 cents a gallon maybe something like that. Of course price shopping would be something we can all do to help put downward pressure on those prices and push back a little bit,” Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama said.

According to AAA, a breach and spill in a key pipeline supplying fuel to parts of the southeastern U.S. led to tightened regional supplies. Kinder Morgan Inc. said it expected repairs to its southeastern products pipeline to be completed October 9, with a restart afterward. The repairs were slowed by the recent heavy rain and flooding around Birmingham, Alabama. The spill took place on October 1. The pipeline serves various metropolitan areas, including Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C.

