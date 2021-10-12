LawCall
Funeral services set for young couple who died in October flooding

23-year-old Latin Marie Hill and 23-year-old Myles Jared Butler
23-year-old Latin Marie Hill and 23-year-old Myles Jared Butler(Family/Obituary for Latin Hill)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Funeral services for two 23-year-olds who were killed in widespread flooding across central Alabama earlier this month have been set.

A public viewing for Myles Butler will be held Friday October 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Christ Temple Deliverance Church

2512 Avenue D Ensley

Birmingham AL 35218

His celebration of life will be held Saturday October 16 at 12 noon at:

Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church

1945 Center Point Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35215

Homewood city Hall will be lit up red and blue until Friday for Myles.

Viewing for Latin Marie Hill will be held Wednesday October 13, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at:

L. Hodges Funeral Service

Oxford, Mississippi

Graveside service will be Saturday October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at:

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Oxford, Mississippi.

