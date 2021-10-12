Funeral services set for young couple who died in October flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Funeral services for two 23-year-olds who were killed in widespread flooding across central Alabama earlier this month have been set.
A public viewing for Myles Butler will be held Friday October 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at:
Christ Temple Deliverance Church
2512 Avenue D Ensley
Birmingham AL 35218
His celebration of life will be held Saturday October 16 at 12 noon at:
Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church
1945 Center Point Parkway
Birmingham, AL 35215
Homewood city Hall will be lit up red and blue until Friday for Myles.
Viewing for Latin Marie Hill will be held Wednesday October 13, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at:
L. Hodges Funeral Service
Oxford, Mississippi
Graveside service will be Saturday October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at:
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Oxford, Mississippi.
