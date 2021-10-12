First Alert for isolated showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We are starting the day out with temperatures in the lower 70s in west Alabama. It is a little cooler farther to the east with many locations in the mid to upper 60s. We are tracking isolated showers on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar across northwest Alabama. Most of the rain is light and isolated as it moves to the northeast. I think most of our morning commute in parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties should remain dry through 9 AM. The isolated showers are associated with a weak cold front that will dissipate before moving into Central Alabama. Rain chance today will remain isolated and light. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon or evening hours. Plan for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Winds will continue from the south at 5-10 mph. It will feel a little muggy outside. Dew points are expected to stay in the mid to upper 60s. If you have any evening plans outdoors, expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the 70s with a 20% chance for an isolated shower. We should remain mostly dry tonight.

Warm and Dry Wednesday: We are looking at another warm day tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 60s Wednesday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to remain 5-8 degrees above average tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Normal high temperature for the middle of October is 78°F. It will feel more like a summer day thanks to the warm temperatures and higher humidity levels. The forecast is looking the same for Thursday with highs back into the mid 80s. We may see some extra clouds move in Thursday afternoon, so I’m calling for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. If you have any plans Thursday evening, the weather is looking dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s by 6-7 PM. Weather should be great if you plan on attending the Beach Boys concert at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that will move through our area Saturday morning. Friday will likely start out dry and warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. Cloud cover will continue to increase ahead of a cold front to our west. Most of Friday is shaping up to be dry, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers late Friday evening in northwest Alabama. Bulk of the rain will likely move in Friday night into Saturday morning. Plan for a 40-50% chance for showers early Saturday morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly. Our high temperature may occur early Saturday morning. I’d plan for decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon with breezy conditions. Temperatures will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Humidity levels are forecast to drop quickly behind the front. If you are attending any events Saturday afternoon across Central Alabama, you might want to wear jeans and grab a jacket. It will turn chilly by Saturday evening.

Chilly Morning Temperatures Sunday: With dry and cool air in place, temperatures could drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday morning. It could be some of the coolest air of the season so far this season. Sunday is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the upper 40s Monday morning.

Tropical Update: The tropics continue to remain mostly quiet. We are watching two disturbances in the Caribbean that both have a low chance to develop over the next couple of days. No tropical systems are forecast to develop over the next five days in the Atlantic. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

