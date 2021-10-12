Fatal shooting of man outside Tuscaloosa lounge remains unsolved 25 years later

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday marks 25 years since a Tuscaloosa man was shot and killed outside a former lounge on 37th Street.

Police say Joseph Todd Jowers was shot on October 13, 1996 while leaving the now-closed Classics Lounge, where he taught line dancing and karaoke. Jowers was walking a woman to her car around 2:10 a.m. when he was shot in the head.

He may have been robbed of cash earned at his other jobs as a carpenter and handyman.

Investigators believe the shooter may have hidden nearby in bushes and later escaped through a wooded area behind the south part of the parking lot. The woman was not able to describe the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690, the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

