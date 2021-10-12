LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fatal shooting of man outside Tuscaloosa lounge remains unsolved 25 years later

Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed on October 13, 1996
Joseph Todd Jowers was shot in the head on Oct. 13, 1996 outside of the Classics Lounge.
Joseph Todd Jowers was shot in the head on Oct. 13, 1996 outside of the Classics Lounge.(Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday marks 25 years since a Tuscaloosa man was shot and killed outside a former lounge on 37th Street.

Police say Joseph Todd Jowers was shot on October 13, 1996 while leaving the now-closed Classics Lounge, where he taught line dancing and karaoke. Jowers was walking a woman to her car around 2:10 a.m. when he was shot in the head.

He may have been robbed of cash earned at his other jobs as a carpenter and handyman.

Investigators believe the shooter may have hidden nearby in bushes and later escaped through a wooded area behind the south part of the parking lot. The woman was not able to describe the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690, the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65

Latest News

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Shopping small.
‘Shop Small This Fall’ in Downtown Gadsden
An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery
Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
RAW VIDEO: Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month