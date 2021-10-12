Family remembers woman killed while trying to save a stray dog in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed doing her life’s work, trying to save a dog from the middle of a busy highway in Albertville.

“She was the most loving person on this earth, and now she is an angel in heaven,” said Will Green, brother of Christina Green.

Green was full of life and loved animals.

She worked at Animal Tracks Veterinary Hospital in Decatur.

On October 2nd, she jumped out of a car to help get a stray dog to safety on Highway 431 in Albertville.

But at that moment, Green was struck by a truck and died.

“The driver is trying to find a way to come to grips with what happened. And with the way it did happen, it was a freak accident, and he had no time to react. My heart goes out to him, and my family heart goes out to him as well,” said Green.

Green said although her tragic death has been difficult for him and his family, he was not surprised by his sister’s heroic act of kindness.

“She was just filled with so much kindness and love, and she couldn’t help herself, and she was drawn to save others. That was Christina in a nutshell,” said Green.

Now, all he has are precious memories.

“Whenever I would come back home to visit, she would say Hey Bubba and give me a great big bear hug and the love for her family and her passion for life and being one with nature and animals,” said Green.

To help keep her legacy alive Christina’s work-family created the Christina Green Kindness for All Creatures Fund.

Her celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, at The Witt House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Decatur.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.