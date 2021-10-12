LawCall
City of Fairfield to replace all city lights with LEDs

(Cameron Crowe)
By Steve Crocker
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Fairfield leaders said they are taking a big step to improve safety.

The city announced on its Facebook page that it will convert all city lighting to LED lighting beginning in March of 2022.

The project will take place in four phases, the first of which would appear to include Aaron Aronov Drive from I-20 to Bessemer Superhighway.

Leaders said the move will eliminate a number of dark areas in the city.

Beginning March 2022, all lights in the City of Fairfield Alabama will be replaced with new LED lights! This will...

Posted by City of Fairfield Alabama on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The announcement does not mention a cost or projected completion date.

