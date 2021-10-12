City of Fairfield to replace all city lights with LEDs

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Fairfield leaders said they are taking a big step to improve safety.

The city announced on its Facebook page that it will convert all city lighting to LED lighting beginning in March of 2022.

The project will take place in four phases, the first of which would appear to include Aaron Aronov Drive from I-20 to Bessemer Superhighway.

Leaders said the move will eliminate a number of dark areas in the city.

The announcement does not mention a cost or projected completion date.

