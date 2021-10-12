LawCall
Battery recycling plant could relocate to a vacant building near Tuscaloosa airport

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was recently announced that a battery recycling company is moving to West Alabama and now we’re learning more about where it could be located.

Li-Cycle could operate in an existing vacant space on Boone Boulevard in Northport near the Tuscaloosa national airport.

The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority is working on an agreement that would allow Li-cycle, a company that recycles batteries for electric cars, operate in it. Mercedes Benz is building two different electric vehicles and batteries for them in the plants it operates in, which is Tuscaloosa and Bibb Counties.

Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson, who also sits on the TCEDA Board, said the work that Li-Cycle will do in the Tuscaloosa area is good for the economy and the environment.

“This company is one of the best at how they go about it. They have zero emissions, zero waste, zero. They are clean, very green company. And the goal is to get that material out of the batteries and right back in the supply chain,” Judge Robertson told WBRC.

The company wants to begin operations sometime in 2022. It will start with about 30 employees.

