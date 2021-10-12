Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers improve, still some of the lowest in the nation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s vaccination numbers are improving but many would like to see them much better than they are currently.

Some of the vaccination numbers are very disappointing if you’re an Alabamian.

According to the CDC, just 43% of the people in Alabama are fully vaccinated. That’s fourth lowest in the nation. And just over 53% of people in the state have had one vaccine dose which is the eighth lowest in the country.

The acting chief medical officer for Whatley Health Services described what she thinks has been most effective to encourage the unvaccinated to take the shot.

“Sadly, I think what you’ve seen is the loss of life and people losing family members. I think that has encouraged people who were at one time afraid to get vaccinated to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Keisha Lowther told WBRC Monday.

Efforts to reach out to some of the communities are ongoing in West Alabama.

The University of Alabama has several programs in the works to identify underserved areas in the state where coronavirus vaccinations have lagged and to work with people in those places to vaccinate more of them.

