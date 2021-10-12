LawCall
Alabama opens online applications for hemp growth, processing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) will begin accepting industrial hemp license applications on Tuesday.

Growers, processors and handlers of hemp in Alabama will need to complete the ADAI application process. Applications will only be accepted online.

Processing begins at 8 a.m. on October 12. The final day to apply is November 29.

“This is the department’s fourth year to administer the hemp program. It has always been our goal to manage the program in a fair and timely manner to benefit Alabama farmers and hemp producers and develop industrial hemp as an alternative crop,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.

Click here for more information and updates.

