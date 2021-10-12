LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirms five people were injured in a crash involving an ambulance and a passenger vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and caused the ambulance to overturn in the 1100 block of Federal Drive between Sumter and Biltmore avenues.

An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Police and fire medics responded to the scene and found the driver and passenger of the ambulance suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and one passenger in a black sedan also had minor injuries while a second passenger is in life-threatening condition.

This is the passenger vehicle involved in the ambulance crash on Montgomery's Federal Drive on...
This is the passenger vehicle involved in the ambulance crash on Montgomery's Federal Drive on Oct. 12, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

All lanes of Federal Drive are temporarily blocked and traffic has been detoured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65

Latest News

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Shopping small.
‘Shop Small This Fall’ in Downtown Gadsden
Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
RAW VIDEO: Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month