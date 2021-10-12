2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 22, 2021, is the two-year anniversary of the heartbreaking, tragic news that the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was discovered. She was taken ten days earlier on October 12, 2019.

The search ended at the Santek Waste Services landfill near Gardendale. Kamille’s small body was left in a dumpster.

Her precious life, her beautiful face captivated all of us. Everyone felt her family’s pain.

Angels Arms Women & Teen Organization/Angels Operations Exploited and Missing Persons are holding the second annual “Never Again” Memorial and Tribute for Cupcake.

The memorial event will take place Friday, October 22, 2021, at Tom Brown Village Community Center (555 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL 35222) at 6:00 p.m.

Event organizers said the event is meant to raise awareness of kidnapping, human trafficking and mental illness in our communities.

Last year Cupcake’s grandmother spoke about missing her grandbaby:

The two people charged with Kamille’s murder, 40-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 30-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, have yet to go to trial.

