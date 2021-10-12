LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 22, 2021, is the two-year anniversary of the heartbreaking, tragic news that the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was discovered. She was taken ten days earlier on October 12, 2019.

The search ended at the Santek Waste Services landfill near Gardendale. Kamille’s small body was left in a dumpster.

Her precious life, her beautiful face captivated all of us. Everyone felt her family’s pain.

Angels Arms Women & Teen Organization/Angels Operations Exploited and Missing Persons are holding the second annual “Never Again” Memorial and Tribute for Cupcake.

The memorial event will take place Friday, October 22, 2021, at Tom Brown Village Community Center (555 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL 35222) at 6:00 p.m.

Event organizers said the event is meant to raise awareness of kidnapping, human trafficking and mental illness in our communities.

Last year Cupcake’s grandmother spoke about missing her grandbaby:

The two people charged with Kamille’s murder, 40-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 30-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, have yet to go to trial.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road
20-year-old Birmingham man shot and killed

Latest News

Sheldon Haygood talks with former WBRC Sports Reporter Christina Chambers about finishing the...
Christina Chambers Finishes Boston Marathon
23-year-old Latin Marie Hill and 23-year-old Myles Jared Butler
Funeral services set for young couple who died in October flooding
Man’s body discovered in creek in Brierfield
(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County