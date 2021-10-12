21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade confirmed a 21-year-old man was found shot to death in a church parking lot in Woodstock Sunday.

The church is located on Camp Branch Road in Woodstock.

Investigators said the man was shot multiple times. He was found lying near a vehicle.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Right now there are no suspects in the case.

The investigation was turned over to ALEA.

