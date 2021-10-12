LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County

(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade confirmed a 21-year-old man was found shot to death in a church parking lot in Woodstock Sunday.

The church is located on Camp Branch Road in Woodstock.

fmovies
how to add google map in wordpress

Investigators said the man was shot multiple times. He was found lying near a vehicle.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Right now there are no suspects in the case.

The investigation was turned over to ALEA.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road
20-year-old Birmingham man shot and killed

Latest News

Sheldon Haygood talks with former WBRC Sports Reporter Christina Chambers about finishing the...
Christina Chambers Finishes Boston Marathon
23-year-old Latin Marie Hill and 23-year-old Myles Jared Butler
Funeral services set for young couple who died in October flooding
2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Man’s body discovered in creek in Brierfield