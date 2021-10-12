LawCall
2 men shot on Warrior Road in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed two men were shot on Warrior Road Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Warrior Road on a report of a person shot around 3:40 p.m. Shot spotter alerts also came in around the listed area reporting multiple rounds fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and located two men suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the men were alert on the scene and communicating with officers.

The scene included part of Bessemer Road as well.

Currently, there is no one in custody.

