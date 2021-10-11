LawCall
USFL possibly returning to Birmingham

(WBRC)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The board of directors at Birmingham Jefferson County Civic Center Authority received information about a possible use of Protective Stadium for spring football Monday afternoon and met in executive session for over an hour.

It would be a relaunch, or version of the USFL, a popular national football feeder league that previously existed in Birmingham. The team that was formerly in Birmingham was the Stallions

It would take place over a number of weeks in the spring, likely 12-13 weeks use of the stadium, and house the initial teams within the league in the same city, like the NBA’s bubble. It would mean thousands of hotels would be in use for the USFL to come to Birmingham.

For now, they will be evaluating options and logistics, according to BJCC’s Tad Snider.

“There’s a lot of due diligence to do,” said Snider. “We are going to learn a lot more about it over the coming days.”

The games would be aired on TV,  FOX Sports, and “to some degree” possibly NBC Sports.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

