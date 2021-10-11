LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham steps in to help flood victims

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clean up continues in the areas hardest hit by last week’s flash flooding and local charities are lending support to those who need it most.

The Green Park South Mobile Home Community in Pelham was nearly washed out due to those floodwaters.

Many are still cleaning up the mess left behind, which is why the Salvation Army stepped in to help.

Cyrondys Jackson, the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Director of Communications, said crews were on the scene of those flooded areas the very next day assessing where the greatest needs were, and also what people needed most.

As the water receded, many discovered their cars had taken on a lot of water, so Jackson said clean-up kits are what people wanted most.

But the organization was also able to provide hot meals, drinks, snacks, and moral support.

“When you first respond to disasters a lot of what you hear is a lot of pain in people’s voices, a lot of frustration and so, it’s wonderful just being the Salvation Army, you know…we’re doing the hands and footwork of Jesus, and so we’re able to pray with people, we’re able to reassure them that they’re not alone. We know how difficult it can be after disasters. You have your initial response and then you have that phase where you move into recovery and that can be as trying as and as traumatic as the initial event,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the Salvation Army will continue to support those impacted by last week’s flooding.

If you need assistance, you can visit their website here: https://salvationarmyalm.org/birmingham/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road
Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Hoover.
Car crashes into building in Hoover
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982

Latest News

Battery recycling company
Battery recycling plant could relocate to a vacant building near Tuscaloosa airport
Merck seeks emergency use authorization from FDA
Doctor says Merck’s antiviral COVID pill is another weapon, but no game changer
We’ve been hearing more complaints about a lack of ambulance service in Jefferson County, this...
Fairfield residents concerned about ambulance service
Sgt. Chris Diltz
‘I miss my baby brother’: Family pleads for help after man found in house fire stabbed to death