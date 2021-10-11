Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham steps in to help flood victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clean up continues in the areas hardest hit by last week’s flash flooding and local charities are lending support to those who need it most.

The Green Park South Mobile Home Community in Pelham was nearly washed out due to those floodwaters.

Many are still cleaning up the mess left behind, which is why the Salvation Army stepped in to help.

Cyrondys Jackson, the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Director of Communications, said crews were on the scene of those flooded areas the very next day assessing where the greatest needs were, and also what people needed most.

As the water receded, many discovered their cars had taken on a lot of water, so Jackson said clean-up kits are what people wanted most.

But the organization was also able to provide hot meals, drinks, snacks, and moral support.

“When you first respond to disasters a lot of what you hear is a lot of pain in people’s voices, a lot of frustration and so, it’s wonderful just being the Salvation Army, you know…we’re doing the hands and footwork of Jesus, and so we’re able to pray with people, we’re able to reassure them that they’re not alone. We know how difficult it can be after disasters. You have your initial response and then you have that phase where you move into recovery and that can be as trying as and as traumatic as the initial event,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the Salvation Army will continue to support those impacted by last week’s flooding.

If you need assistance, you can visit their website here: https://salvationarmyalm.org/birmingham/

