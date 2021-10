BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reba McEntire is coming to Birmingham.

The legendary country music singer will be at the BJCC on February 24, 2022. Her special guest is Tenille Townes.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

