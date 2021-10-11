LawCall
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter

Cierra Dyer
Cierra Dyer(Pitt County jail/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A young mother is in jail after police say she was caught stabbing her one-year-old daughter in front of an officer.

Greenville police said that it happened on Taylor Street just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Cierra Dyer is charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Police say the 21-year-old was arguing with a family member over the toddler’s custody. When police arrived, they say an officer walked into the kitchen and saw her stabbing the child in the back.

When confronted by the officer, Dyer threw the knife on the floor and was immediately taken into custody, according to police.

A previous press release by the Greenville Police Department said the officer watched Dyer pick up the knife and stab the child. They updated the statement to say “The previous version of this release erroneously stated the officer observed Dyer pick up the knife. Dyer was already actively stabbing the child when the officer walked in and confronted her, at which point she dropped the knife.”

The toddler is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer is in the Pitt County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

