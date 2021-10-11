Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early Sunday morning.

Authorities tell us deputies were called to the 1700 block of Warrior Jasper Road to investigate a crash. Authorities say the truck rolled over and a 27-year-old died on the scene.

The victim has not been identified. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

