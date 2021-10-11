LawCall
Man charged with multiple crimes in Hoover domestic violence case

Byron Capers is in the Jefferson County Jail.
Byron Capers is in the Jefferson County Jail.(Jefferson Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 27-year-old Birmingham man faces multiple charges after police say he broke into his estranged wife’s apartment.

The Hoover 911 Center got a call around 3:17 a.m. October 9 from a woman saying her husband, with whom she is separated from. was trying to force his way into her apartment at the Hills at Hoover complex.

As officers were responding to the scene the suspect, identified as Byron Eugene Capers, went into the apartment and began assaulting the woman and another man inside.

The male victim got out of the apartment and told officers Capers was inside the apartment with with a pistol. Officers found Capers in the parking lot, trying to force the woman into his vehicle.

Police say Capers began fighting with officers as they tried to arrest him, causing both he and the arresting officers to receive minor injuries.

Both the male and female victims also received minor injuries when they were assaulted. The investigation revealed that the suspect sexually assaulted the female victim at gunpoint prior to forcing her to leave the apartment with him.

Detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office who issued the following warrants:

  • Kidnapping 1st degree $250,000.00 bond
  • Domestic Violence 1st degree $250,000.00 bond
  • Sexual Torture $200,000.00 bond
  • Stalking No Bond
  • 3 counts of Assault 2nd degree $300,000.00 bond
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit $6,000.00 bond
  • Resisting Arrest $3,000.00 bond

Capers is in the Jefferson County Jail.

