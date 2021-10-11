LawCall
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile has died following a shooting Sunday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 800 block of North Burbank Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found a male juvenile who had been fatally shot.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

