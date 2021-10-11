LawCall
Gadsden State extends deadline for Vaccination Incentive Program

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College is making sure their students and staff have plenty of time to take advantage of the school’s vaccine incentives.

The deadline to submit proof of vaccination has been extended to November 1. Students who submit vaccine confirmation will receive up to $500 in required books and tools for the spring semester.

“We want to make sure our students and employees have ample opportunity to become fully vaccinated and take advantage of Gadsden State’s vaccination incentives,” said Dr. Kathy Murphy, president.

In addition, full time employees who are vaccinated will receive a $100 voucher to either the campus cafeteria or the campus bookstore. Part time employees receive a $50 voucher.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card can be submitted through myGadsdenState for those wanting to take advantage of the incentive program. Transient and dual-enrolled students do not qualify for the program. Incoming students also do not qualify.

