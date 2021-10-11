First Alert: Spotty showers tonight into Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! I hope you had a wonderful weekend. The weather has been nice, but temperatures remain very warm for the middle of October. We are starting off the day dry with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. I can’t rule out the potential for patchy fog in some spots, so make sure you slow down and turn on your low beams if you encounter any fog. Fog should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds trying to move in from the west. We are watching a cold front that produced severe weather across the Central United States yesterday evening. A line of showers and storms is associated with the front in parts of Arkansas and Louisiana. This system should weaken and slow down as it approaches us tonight. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon. Plan for high temperatures to return to the mid 80s today with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. All of us should remain dry during the day. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for isolated showers in northwest Alabama after 7 PM. Bulk of the rain will move in tonight into tomorrow morning.

Showers Possible Tonight into Tuesday Morning: A weak cold front will try to move into northwest Alabama tonight. It will help produce a 40% chance for scattered showers across Central Alabama during the overnight hours. We could wake up Tuesday morning tracking spotty showers with temperatures in the mid 60s. Most of the rain will move out by Tuesday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to remain several degrees above average with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Mid-October Warmth: Temperatures are forecast to remain 5-8 degree above average as we finish out this week. We should remain dry Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Our normal high/low for the middle of October is close to 78°F/56°F. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the week.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front by this weekend. Mickey, Jill, and Wes mentioned this possibility over the weekend, and the chance to see a significant cool down looks to continue for us. Most of Friday should remain dry and warm with highs back into the mid 80s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our next best chance to see showers and a few storms will likely occur Friday evening into Saturday morning. Showers will be possible for the first half of Saturday, but we should end up dry Saturday afternoon and evening with breezy conditions. Temperatures will likely drop below average Saturday as the cold front moves through with highs only climbing into the mid 70s. We will likely clear out and turn chilly by Sunday. Morning temperatures could dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs in the lower 70s Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Forecast for next week is looking dry and cool with highs staying in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is watching a few disturbances in the eastern Caribbean that have low chances to develop over the next three to five days. I don’t see any signs of tropical systems forming in the Atlantic this week. Areas to watch during this time of the year is the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and the East Coast. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.