Fairfield residents concerned about ambulance service

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been hearing more complaints about a lack of ambulance service around Jefferson County, this time in Fairfield.

Several people are claiming the city is on a “do not respond list.”

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said Fairfield is not being singled out and that this ambulance problem stretches far beyond the city, the county, and the state.

Stephens said the situation now is an ambulance when available, instead of an ambulance when needed.

He believes ambulances should be able to respond to Fairfield within 10 minutes, but instead Stephens said people are waiting hours to be transported to hospitals.

And it’s not just Fairfield.

Stephens said a woman who fell in Adger waited nearly two hours for an ambulance.

He said it’s another symptom of the pandemic and the times we’re living in.

“This is a region-wide ambulance shortage and it’s brought about by hospital wait times, no paramedics for the truck, and poor pay. This is a very stressful job that pays the same as working at Amazon. So, you can see there’s a great many problems here,” Stephens said.

WBRC reached out to Fairfield mayor Eddie Penny and Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services, but neither was available for an on-camera interview.

Stephens said the county has hired a national consultant to analyze the issue further and come up with solutions.

