Car crashes into building in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Hoover.

This happened at the Fast Signs building on Lorna Road. Authorities say no one was working at the time, and that the store was closed.

Authorities tell WBRC that one man was in the car, but no injuries were reported, and that no charges will be filed.

