Brookwood Baptist offers genetic testing for breast cancer risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a simple way you and your loved ones can find out your risk of developing breast cancer.

Right now, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center is offering genetic testing for patients.

Through a quick blood test, medical professionals at Brookwood Baptist will test for dozens of genes correlated with multiple types of cancer to find out your risk and a possible plan for the future.

“If you get tested, we know what to do to help prevent you from either getting a cancer, or we catch it really early and surgery is all you need. That prolongs your life,” said Stacey Bessiere, Nurse Practitioner for Brookwood Baptist. “But it also helps... if you are positive for a gene, your child has a 50% chance of having that same gene. So, this gives you insight into whether your children need to be tested.”

Bessiere said if you have three or more relatives who have had breast cancer, you should be tested.

If you have one or two relatives who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and one is younger than 50, you should get tested.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.