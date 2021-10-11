LawCall
Brighton man shot and killed

(KEYC Photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Brighton man died this weekend after he was shot while driving a car.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday 35-year-old Christopher James Jones was driving in the 600 block of 11th Avenue in Midfield when he was shot.

Jones crashed the vehicle into a utility pole and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Please check back for updates.

