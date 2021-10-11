Belk hiring 5,000 employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Belk is hosting a hiring event Saturday, October 16 at all Birmingham-area Belk locations. The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

Details:

What: Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on day one. Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

When: Saturday, October 16, 2021

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: All Birmingham-area Belk locations

Call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk in at any time during the event hours.

For more information about open positions in the Birmingham area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.

