LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Belk hiring 5,000 employees

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Belk is hosting a hiring event Saturday, October 16 at all Birmingham-area Belk locations. The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

Details:

What: Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on day one. Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

When: Saturday, October 16, 2021

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: All Birmingham-area Belk locations

Call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk in at any time during the event hours.

For more information about open positions in the Birmingham area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll
Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Hoover.
Car crashes into building in Hoover
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

Latest News

Police lights
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday in Montgomery
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 808K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Gadsden State Community College
Gadsden State extends deadline for Vaccination Incentive Program
18-wheeler overturned on I-59S
18-wheeler flips over on I-59S at Tallapoosa